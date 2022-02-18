Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 2:47PM PST until February 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 10 to 18 inches, heaviest near Mount Hood. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades above 3000 feet.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heavy snow may make travel difficult at times this
weekend, even across passes such as Highway 26 near Government
Camp and Highway 20 at Santiam Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start near 4000 feet
Saturday afternoon, lowering to around 2000 feet by Sunday
morning. Snow levels will fall further as precipitation tapers
off Sunday evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
