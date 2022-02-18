Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 2:49PM PST until February 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches with higher amounts along the crest. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be impacted along US-20.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
