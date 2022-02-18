Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 2:49PM PST until February 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches with higher amounts along the crest. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be impacted along US-20.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.