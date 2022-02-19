Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 5:37AM PST until February 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 18 inches, heaviest near Mount Hood.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map