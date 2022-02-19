Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 6:44AM PST until February 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches with higher amounts along the crest. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be impacted along US-20 and

Santiam Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel,

keep an extra flashlight, food, water and warm blankets in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.