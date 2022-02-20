Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 3:25AM PST until February 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Comments