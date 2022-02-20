Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 3:25AM PST until February 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In

Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map