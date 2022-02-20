Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 3:25AM PST until February 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, heaviest near Mount Hood.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
