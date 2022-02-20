Skip to Content
February 21, 2022 1:45 AM
Published 5:13 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 5:13PM PST until February 21 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches mainly along the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

