Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 2:53 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:53PM PST until February 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content