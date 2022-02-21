Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 3:06AM PST until February 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

