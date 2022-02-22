Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 4:53AM PST by NWS Portland OR
A late season push of arctic air is spreading into the region this
morning, along with increasing east to northeast winds.
Temperatures have already fallen into the lower to middle teens
this morning on the Cascade passes, trending toward single digits
for the ski resort elevations. Combined with winds gusting up to
40 mph, the resulting wind chills will be below zero at times for
the passes through Wednesday.
Even colder wind chills are likely for the higher ski resort
elevations, where the combination of single digit temperatures and
blustery winds will make it feel like 10 to 15 degrees below
zero. Such wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin within
30 minutes.
Anyone heading up to the Cascades should be prepared for colder
temperatures than usual. Drivers should be sure to have a winter
weather kit in their vehicle, along with blankets and plenty of
fuel.
