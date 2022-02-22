Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 4:53AM PST by NWS Portland OR

A late season push of arctic air is spreading into the region this

morning, along with increasing east to northeast winds.

Temperatures have already fallen into the lower to middle teens

this morning on the Cascade passes, trending toward single digits

for the ski resort elevations. Combined with winds gusting up to

40 mph, the resulting wind chills will be below zero at times for

the passes through Wednesday.

Even colder wind chills are likely for the higher ski resort

elevations, where the combination of single digit temperatures and

blustery winds will make it feel like 10 to 15 degrees below

zero. Such wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin within

30 minutes.

Anyone heading up to the Cascades should be prepared for colder

temperatures than usual. Drivers should be sure to have a winter

weather kit in their vehicle, along with blankets and plenty of

fuel.