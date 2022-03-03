Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 3:57AM PST until March 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

except up to 8 inches on highway 299 over the Warners.

* WHERE…In California, Highways 299, 199, 395 and 139. This

includes the cities of Alturas, Canby and Likely. In Oregon,

highway 140 east of Bly, highway 31 south of Paisley, and

highway 395 south of Alkali Lake. This includes the cities of

Lakeview, Valley Falls and Adel.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heavies snow is expected from 4 PM PST

Friday until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.