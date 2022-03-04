Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:47AM PST until March 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…South east Lake County, including highway 395 south of
Lakeview, and highway 140 east of Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
could cause travel difficulties.