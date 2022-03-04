Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 4:27PM PST until March 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…South east Lake County, including highway 395 south of

Lakeview, and highway 140 east of Lakeview.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

could cause travel difficulties.