Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:41AM PST until March 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

mainly above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on

mountain roadways including Highway 26.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.