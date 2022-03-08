Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:41AM PST until March 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
mainly above 4000 feet.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
mountain roadways including Highway 26.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
