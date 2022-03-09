Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 3:47AM PST until March 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.