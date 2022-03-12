High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 2:23AM PST until March 13 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Lake, Klamath, and Modoc counties,
including Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Paisley, Valley Falls,
portions of highways 31, 395, 140, and 299, as well as the
surrounding higher terrain.
* WHEN…From 1 PM PST Saturday to 2 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will be possible around the Summer Lake
area before precipitation begins. This could reduce visibilities
including highway 31. Damaging winds can blow down trees and
power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.