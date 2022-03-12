Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 7:05PM PST until March 13 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Lake, Klamath, and Modoc counties,

including Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Paisley, Valley Falls,

portions of highways 31, 395, 140, and 299, as well as the

surrounding higher terrain.

* WHEN…From 1 PM PST Saturday to 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will be possible around the Summer Lake

area before precipitation begins. This could reduce

visibilities including highway 31. Damaging winds can blow

down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.