Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 3:25AM PST until March 13 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 7 PM PST this evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel over the passes will be difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map