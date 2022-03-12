Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 3:25AM PST until March 13 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 7 PM PST this evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel over the passes will be difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map