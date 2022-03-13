Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:20AM PDT until March 13 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Occasional hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches can be expected, especially this morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map