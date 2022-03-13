Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:20AM PDT until March 13 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6

to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Occasional hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 2

inches can be expected, especially this morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map