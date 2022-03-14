Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 2:45PM PDT until March 15 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Higher terrain areas of Lake County including the
Winter Rim and Highway 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.
Additionally, the higher peaks of the Warner Mountains in both
Lake and Modoc Counties.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.