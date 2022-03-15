Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 10:03AM PDT until March 15 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
morning. Winds will diminish just slightly this afternoon,
before diminishing more significantly this evening.
* WHERE…Higher terrain areas of Lake County including the
Winter Rim and Highway 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.
Additionally, the higher peaks of the Warner Mountains in both
Lake and Modoc Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments