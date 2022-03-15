Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 1:55AM PDT until March 15 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Higher terrain areas of Lake County including the

Winter Rim and Highway 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.

Additionally, the higher peaks of the Warner Mountains in both

Lake and Modoc Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.