High Wind Warning issued April 2 at 1:43PM PDT until April 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, Christmas Valley and Highway

31 near Summer Lake, much of the high terrain in Lake County,

and the Warner Mountains including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass in

Modoc County. For the Wind Advisory, Lakeview and most lower

elevation locations in Lake County.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT

Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds in the Warning area could blow down

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible in the Warning

area. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible downwind, or east

of dry lakebeds.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.