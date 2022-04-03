Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 12:36PM PDT until April 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. The strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon.

* WHERE…John Day Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.