Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 12:12PM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 12 to 30 inches with the highest amounts above 5000 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, except up to 65 mph above

treeline.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for

travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will

produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with

blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at

pass level as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will hover around 4500 feet

tonight before falling to 2000 to 3000 feet Monday afternoon

into Monday night.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map