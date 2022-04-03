Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 2:24AM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 30 inches with the highest amounts above

5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for

travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will

produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will hover around 4500 feet

tonight before falling to 2000 to 3000 feet Monday afternoon

into Monday night.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map