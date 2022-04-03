Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 3:53PM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet along the crest.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 22 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.