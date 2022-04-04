High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 5:42AM PDT until April 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, Christmas Valley and
Highway 31 near Summer Lake, much of the high terrain in Lake
County, and the Warner Mountains including Highway 299 at
Cedar Pass in Modoc County. For the Wind Advisory, Lakeview
and most lower elevation locations in Lake County.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT
Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds in the Warning area could blow down
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible in the
Warning area. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible downwind, or
east of dry lake beds.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.