Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 4:17AM PDT until April 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington. In Oregon, Central Oregon, North Central Oregon,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.