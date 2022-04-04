Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 4:17AM PDT until April 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington. In Oregon, Central Oregon, North Central Oregon,

Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.