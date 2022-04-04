Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 8:51AM PDT until April 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, Christmas Valley and

Highway 31 near Summer Lake, much of the high terrain in Lake

County, and the Warner Mountains including Highway 299 at

Cedar Pass in Modoc County. For the Wind Advisory, Lakeview

and most lower elevation locations in Lake County.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM PDT Monday. For

the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds in the Warning area could blow down

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible in the

Warning area. Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible downwind, or

east of dry lake beds.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.