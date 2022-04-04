Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 10:13PM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches mainly along the crest, 1 to

4 inches in the lower elevations. Winds gusting 40 to 55 mph

causing some blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.