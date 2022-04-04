Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 2:34PM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for

travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will

produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with

blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at

pass level as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000

feet early Tuesday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map