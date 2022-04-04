Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 4:57AM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 30

inches, with the highest amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph, except up to 65 mph above treeline.

* WHERE…Elevations above 4000 feet in the Northern Oregon

Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for

travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will

produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with

blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at

pass level as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 3500 to 4500 feet this morning

will fall to 2000 to 2500 feet this afternoon into tonight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

https://www.tripcheck.com