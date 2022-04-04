Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 4:57AM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 30
inches, with the highest amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 50 mph, except up to 65 mph above treeline.
* WHERE…Elevations above 4000 feet in the Northern Oregon
Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for
travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will
produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with
blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at
pass level as well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 3500 to 4500 feet this morning
will fall to 2000 to 2500 feet this afternoon into tonight.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
https://www.tripcheck.com