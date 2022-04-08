Winter Weather Advisory issued April 8 at 8:02PM PDT until April 10 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 8 inches. Heaviest snowfall early Sunday morning through

late Sunday morning.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions above 1500 feet.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels may lower to 1000 to 1500 feet

at times late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map