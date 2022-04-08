Winter Weather Advisory issued April 8 at 8:02PM PDT until April 10 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 14 inches.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall will occur early Sunday
morning through late Sunday morning. Snowfall rates up to one
and a half inches per hour will be possible during this time
period.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
