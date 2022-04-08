Winter Weather Advisory issued April 8 at 8:02PM PDT until April 10 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 14 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall will occur early Sunday

morning through late Sunday morning. Snowfall rates up to one

and a half inches per hour will be possible during this time

period.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map