Winter Storm Warning issued April 9 at 10:41PM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 24
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.