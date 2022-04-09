Winter Storm Warning issued April 9 at 2:11PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 18 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above
2000 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM Sunday to 5 PM
PDT Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
