Winter Weather Advisory issued April 9 at 2:11PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 15 to 25 inches, up to 30 inches possible across the higher
terrain.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map