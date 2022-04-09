Winter Weather Advisory issued April 9 at 2:11PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 15 to 25 inches, up to 30 inches possible across the higher

terrain.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map