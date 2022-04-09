Winter Weather Advisory issued April 9 at 2:33PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of the Highway 97 corridor from south of Modoc

Point north through Crescent. This includes Chemult and

Chiloquin.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong, gusty winds and blowing snow could

reduce visibilities to near white out conditions at times. The

heaviest snow will occur Sunday night into Monday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.