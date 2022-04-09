Winter Weather Advisory issued April 9 at 5:55AM PDT until April 10 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 8 inches. Heaviest snowfall early Sunday morning

morning.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected early Sunday

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map