Winter Weather Advisory issued April 9 at 5:55AM PDT until April 10 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall will occur early Sunday

morning. Snowfall rates up to one and a half inches per hour

will be possible during this time period.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map