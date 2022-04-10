Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 4:41AM PDT until April 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Higher wind gusts are possible over high terrain and
other exposed areas. Periods of snow and blowing snow could
significantly lower visibilities.
* WHERE…The High Wind Warning includes much of the higher
terrain of Lake, Modoc, and eastern Klamath counties, as well
as Paisley, Summer Lake, Valley Falls, and portions of
highways 31, 140, and 395. All other areas are in the Wind
Advisory, including Lakeview, Silver Lake, Alturas, Adel, and
Fort Rock.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall is forecast, but amounts should
be light, generally around 2 inches or less for area roadways.
However, with strong winds, blowing snow could result in very
low visibilities at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.