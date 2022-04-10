Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 11:13PM PDT until April 12 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and

Monday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map