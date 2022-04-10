Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 11:51AM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet,
additional snow accumulations of up to two inches expected. For
the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5
PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and
Monday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
