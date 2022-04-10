Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 11:51AM PDT until April 12 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet,
additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inchese expected. For
the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 12 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 6 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5
PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and
Monday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Comments