Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 1:15PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet,

additional snow accumulations of up to two inches expected. For

the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5

PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and

Monday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map