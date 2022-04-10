Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 1:50PM PDT until April 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and the Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.