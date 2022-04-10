Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 1:50PM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

24 inches, with higher amounts along the crest. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel

will be impacted along US-20 and through Santiam Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.