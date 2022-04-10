Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 3:10AM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet,

additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter

Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, and up to 6 inches below 2000

feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and

Monday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map