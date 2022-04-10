Winter Storm Warning issued April 10 at 6:10PM PDT until April 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 14

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Ochoco-

John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.